Charges have been laid against Constable Madeline Hjelden in connection with a pursuit that ended in an interaction between a motorbike and a police cruiser.

Hjelden is facing one count each of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in connection with an incident on May 31, 2020 in Williams Lake.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO), police responded to a report of an intoxicated man in significant emotional distress on a motorbike.

Police located and attempted to speak to the man, but he then departed the scene.

The IIO says police followed and an interaction occurred between the police vehicle and the motorbike, causing the man to lose control.

The man sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The IIO recommended that charges be considered, and the BC Prosecution Service has now approved charges today.(July 27)

A court date has not yet been set.

–Files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now