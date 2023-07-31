Each week, you will have a chance to win one of our amazing Northern BC Summer Prizes!

Enter our WEEK 5 contest for your chance to win a Corlane Sporting Goods Prize Pack!

This week’s prize includes: One (1) Corlane Sporting Goods – Corlane Prize Pack, valued at $1000, a PWB Prize Pack, Valued at approximately $1,300.

8 weeks of contesting! 8 amazing prizes! 8 lucky winners! You could be one!

Thank you to our fabulous sponsors!

The lucky winner will be announced Monday, August 7th!



Complete the form below to ENTER!