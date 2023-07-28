The Lake Babine Nation is shutting down the recreational fishery on the Babine River in an effort to preserve the salmon population.

In a release, the nation said “high water temperature and low flows means salmon are at increased levels of stress in the final leg before they reach their spawning grounds in the Babine Lake tributaries.”

Because of this, the fishery will be closed until further notice.

“Salmon are our life, but wild salmon populations are in decline” said Chief Murphy Abraham. “Over 90% of the wild salmon coming up the Skeena spawn in the Babine Lake tributaries, and we need to make sure that they make it so there can be the next generation of fish.”

The Nation also said the drought has left bears hungrier than normal and approaching the Babine river, and this closure will also cut down on potentially dangerous interactions with humans.

Recreational fishing is still open on Babine Lake.