The shutdown at Canfor’s Houston sawmill is not ending any time soon.

That is according to Canfor President Don Kayne, who wrote a letter to the community providing an update on the status of the mill.

The letter said the planning process for a large-scale renovation and upgrade has been completed, but they “require a little more time to seek assurances that our assumptions about the availability of economic fibre required to support this investment and the successful operation of this facility are also supported by the Province” before they start the physical work.

In response, the Houston & District Chamber of Commerce said ”

While we are disappointed to learn about the decision delay, we fully understand the complexities of the business process and the importance of ensuring a sustainable and successful operation for the long term.”

They are urging Canfor and the province to have these discussions as quickly as possible, saying “the longer the decision is delayed, the more profound the impact on our community’s economy and overall well-being.”

Alongside the statement, Canfor also released their second quarter update, where they posted a $67-million dollar loss.