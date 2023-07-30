The BC RCMP have confirmed another wildland firefighter has died in BC this fire season.

The 25-year-old from Ontario was battling the Donnie Creek Blaze 150 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

Police say he was working in a remote area when the UTV he was riding on rolled over a steep drop on a gravel road.

He was taken to hospital by helicopter, but succumbed to his injuries while en route.

“I am devastated to learn that we have lost another wildfire fighter,” said Premier David Eby.

“My heart goes out to the family, friends, and colleagues of this front-line hero.”

This is the second death of a wildland firefighter in BC this year.

19-year-old Devyn Gale passed away due to injuries sustained while fighting a fire near Revelstoke on July 13th.

“This wildfire season has been profoundly awful,” Eby added.

“We are so grateful to this firefighter and all of our firefighters for their daily heroism. This tragic news reminds us yet again of the extraordinary sacrifices they make to keep us safe.”