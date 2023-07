The BC Wildfire Service is implementing two Area Restrictions within the Nadina Fire Zone.

The Tintagel Area Restriction encompasses fires R11244, R11277, R11378, R11274.

A map of the Tintagel Restriction Order can be found here.

The Old Man Lake Restriction encompasses fire R21250.

A map of the Old Man Lake Restriction Order can be found here.

These orders took effect yesterday (Saturday) at noon, and will remain in place until August 31st or until otherwise rescinded.