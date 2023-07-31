The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and management at BC ports say they’ve reached another tentative agreement and the union says

it’s recommending its 74-hundred members accept the deal.

The two sides say the pact was reached last night with the help of the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

It comes two days after Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan ordered the Board to decide whether a settlement was possible.

The alternatives were to impose a new agreement or submit the disagreement to binding arbitration.

Last week, the union members rejected the first contract reached with the help of a federal mediator.

Their 13-day strike earlier this month cost the Canadian economy at least 500-million dollars daily in lost imports and exports.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire