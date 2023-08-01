The hot and dry spell isn’t expected to end as the month of August begins.

Near 30-degree highs are forecasted for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District into the long weekend with no shortage of sunshine.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said there aren’t any signs for precipitation to ramp up over the next month.

“Less to say about precipitation but it looks like the warm trend could continue through August.”

For most of July, the area has been in a high drought level, which could continue.

Levels for the month were about 67 per cent of normal levels according to Sekhon.

“We had about 30.5 millimetres precipitation compared to the normal 46 millimetres. It didn’t rank high or low but 67 per cent is not that close to 100 per cent.”

Along with the little rain was warmer days, mostly at the beginning and the end of July.