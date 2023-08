A 100-person contingent from Costa Rica has arrived in Burns Lake to support wildfire response efforts within the Nadina Lakes Complex.

BC Wildfire Service staff and contractors spent Sunday in the field with the Costa Rican firefighters to share information about fuel typing, fireline hazards and fire behaviour in the Nadina Fire Zone.

There are currently 362 fires burning in BC, 78 of them are in the Northwest Fire Centre.

WATCH: