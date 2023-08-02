BC residents living with diabetes are now able to apply to receive a FreeStyle Libre.

According to the province, the flash glucose monitor allows users to read their blood sugar level by just swiping a hand-held device right over the sensor.

This will better assist those living with the condition and to also avoid finger-pricking several times per day.

BC Pharmacare started covering the Dexcom G6 monitor two years ago.

Pharmacare covers roughly 13,000 patients of usage of the Dexcom G6 but some will be given the green light to switch over.