The Coastal Gas Link pipeline is inching closer to completion.

In its latest update, TC Energy noted the project, which will run across Northern BC is 91.4% complete.

Work is finished on three out of eight sections of the 670-kilometre pipeline from near Dawson Creek to Kitimat.

“Our summer construction season is in full swing as we move closer to mechanical completion by the end of 2023. Our workforce of nearly 4,800 are focused on safely completing remaining critical items across the 670-kilometre project route this summer, while ensuring important environmental management measures are in place.”

Work on sections one, four, and six is complete, and sections two, five, and eight were 94 to 99 per cent complete as of the end of June. As of June 30, work on section three north of Prince George was 89 per cent complete and section seven near Houston was 69 per cent done.