After 18 years of marriage Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are separating.

The Prime Minister’s office made the announcement today. In the statement, the PMO says both have signed a legal separation agreement.

It went on to say the pair are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving, environment and Canadians can expect to see the family often together.

On her Instagram page Sophie Grégoire Trudeau says the decision came after many meaningful and difficult conversations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau (@sophiegregoiretrudeau)

The pair married in 2005 and have three children.

***With files from Wendy Gray