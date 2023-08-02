Rain, cooler temperatures, and continued wildfire-fighting efforts have done wonders for the Nadina Lakes fire zone and the Northwest Fire Centre.

There are no longer any wildfires of note in the Nadina complex – or the Northwest Fire Centre as a whole – though 11 fires remain listed as Out of Control.

“Those fires that remain close to areas where people populate, as well as travel corridors, are a big priority to us to make sure they don’t progress in any way,” Sarah Hall, a Fire Information Officer, told Vista Radio. “That being said, there is still a lot of personnel located on these fires that are continuing on these operations.”

Some of those personnel include 100 new firefighters joining the front lines from Costa Rica.

BCWS staff and contractors spent July 30 in the field with Costa Rican firefighters to share about fuel typing, fireline hazards and fire behaviour in the zone. This video shows the orientation and collaboration between staff. pic.twitter.com/DUczxYh1zX — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 1, 2023

According to Hall, these firefighters arrived in Canada on Friday (July 28) and were trained and prepared over the weekend for the different Canadian conditions.

This weekend is set to be warm and dry, getting as high as 29 degrees in Smithers on Saturday and Sunday.

Hall said this will increase fire activity, and possibly smoke, and reminded everyone enjoying their long weekend that campfire bans are still in effect.

You can report a new wildfire by calling 1-800-663-5555, or *5555 on your cell phone.