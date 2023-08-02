A Smithers musician released a companion book to one of her older albums last week.

Kristin Ormiston’s new book “The Way Down Songbook” was created in collaboration with Prince Rupert illustrator Hannah Philippson-Madill.

“Way Down” was a children’s album released to streaming platforms in 2018, and Ormiston wanted something physical for kids to interact with while listening.

“I didn’t have the resources and the skills at the time. As an artist, I’m always creating, and I felt like the book would give a broader reach to the album.”

Ormiston said she chose summer to release the songbook so kids could have something to do on road trips.

Since releasing the album, she co-authored a book with other artists, and shadowed the process when publishing her latest release.

“That was my first introduction into releasing a book. It’s quite similar to releasing music,” Ormiston said.

She is hoping to gift a few copies of her book to St. Joseph’s Elementary and going on a promotional tour in Japan next spring.

At release, Ormiston thought the track titled “Way Down” would be the most popular off the album.

“The song that is the bigger hit is ‘Ladybugs’ which is a song about the lifecycle of a ladybug.”

The Way Down Songbook was released publicly on Amazon and in local bookstores.