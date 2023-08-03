Nechako Lumber in Vanderhoof will be going down from two shifts to one as of October 30th.

Sinclar Forest Products announced the permanent production curtailment at its sawmill and planer production yesterday (Wednesday).

“We are deeply sorry for the impact this decision will have on our employees, their families, and the community of Vanderhoof,” said Sinclar President Greg Stewart.

It’s due to the lack of certainty surrounding economical log supply.

Nechako Lumber will be operating two shifts until October 27th.

“This shift-reduction is not an anomaly,” said Stewart. “The problems facing the forest industry in BC are significant, complex, and diverse. They require a cooperative collective response from all governments, First Nation titleholders, stakeholders, and forestry companies.”

It’s estimated 60 jobs will be lost due to the curtailment.

The Premium Pellet Operation in Vanderhoof will continue to run.