Northern Health Tobacco Reduction lead Lindsay Willoner says the new health warnings on individual cigarettes should prove to be another key step in helping residents butt out.

Canada is the first country in the world to post the warning dangers of smoking every cigarette.

In an interview with Vista Radio, Willoner told Vista Radio there is a certain benchmark Ottawa is aiming for within the next dozen years.

“We are trying to achieve less than 5% by 2035 for individuals that are smoking. By implementing these measures and letting individuals know about the risks associated with smoking or consuming commercial tobacco products, we are trying to get to less than 5% by 2035.”

Willoner believes the new measures could have an impact here in the north, given that our region often has a higher smoking rate than the provincial average.

“Knowing there is the presence of nicotine or added chemicals and we know the pre-pandemic statistically found that 21% of people in the north were consuming commercial tobacco products.”

The warnings will be rolled out on king-size cigarettes in July of next year followed by regular-size and small cigars.

Among the first six messages will be “tobacco smoke harms children” and cigarettes cause cancer.”

Canada first adopted pictorial warning requirements for tobacco product packages in 2000 to increase awareness of the health hazards and health effects associated with tobacco use.

Current health-related messages and images for cigarettes and little cigars have been in place since 2011.