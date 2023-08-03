Vanderhoof Mayor Kevin Moutray says the district is going to discuss how to get more fibre supply into the Nechako Lumber sawmill.

Yesterday (Wednesday), Sinclar Forest Products announced a permanent production curtailment going from two shifts to one starting October 30th.

Roughly 60 jobs will be lost due to the move.

Moutray told Vista Radio the facility is a major employer in the community and will have a negative trickle-down effect.

“It is our second largest mill and is definitely a major employer in our community and the impact of this will certainly be felt throughout Vanderhoof.”

“There is going to be a negative consequence here for jobs across the economy. Those mill jobs support a lot of other jobs – we are thinking about the employees at Nechako Lumber and all the contractors out in the bush and what that is going to mean to them going down to one shift.”

The Premium Pellet Operation in Vanderhoof will continue to run.

Sinclar also operates Apollo Forest Products in Fort Saint James as well as Lakeland Mills in Prince George.

In May, the company announced rotating temporary curtailments at all three locations throughout the spring and summer months.