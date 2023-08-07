Each week, you will have a chance to win one of our amazing Northern BC Summer Prizes!
SHOP & Eat PG
Enter our WEEK 6 contest for your chance to win this weeks AMAZING Prize Pack:
One (1) – 2 night stay at Ramada Prince George,
One (1) – $200 Gift Certificate to Mulino Kitchen,
One (1) – $200 Gift Certificate to the Niche,
One (1) – $200 Gift Certificate to Central Builders,
One (1) – $200 Gift Certificate to Spruce Capital Feeds,
One (1) – $200 Gift Certificate to Co-Op,
One (1) – $200 Gift Certificate Northern Lights Estate Winery,
One (1) – $200 Gift Certificate to Country Creations,
One (1) – $200 Gift Certificate to Westwood Pub,
One (1) – $200 Gift Certificate Koops Bike Shop,
and One (1) – PWB Prize Pack.
8 weeks of contesting! 8 amazing prizes! 8 lucky winners! You could be one!
Thank you to our fabulous sponsors!
The lucky winner will be announced Monday, August 14th!
Complete the form below to ENTER!
"*" indicates required fields