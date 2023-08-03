He runs a fishing lodge, but Walter Turner’s biggest catch came from a till in Burns Lake.

On July 21, Turner scanned his ticket at breakfast and matched 6/7+ numbers in the Lotto Max draw, which was good enough for $317,035.90.

“I scanned the ticket and it caught me off guard,” he recalled. “My mouth dropped open and my grandson noticed something was wrong. My wife noticed the screen and started to swear.”

Turner owns a fishing and camping lodge in Southbank, south of Burns Lake, called Moosehorn, he said it is hard to “get away” while running a lodge, and had always dreamed of winning the lottery.

He said the money will stay in his family and help lift any financial stresses they might be facing.