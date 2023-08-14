Each week, you will have a chance to win one of our amazing Northern BC Summer Prizes!

SHOP & Eat PG

Enter our WEEK 7 contest for your chance to win this weeks AMAZING Prize Pack:

One (1) – Tourism Valemount Get-Away: One night accommodation with Whisper Creek Cabin Rentals

One (1) – Stellar Descent White Water Rafting for 2 Persons

One (1) – Vale Coffee Gift Certificate

One (1) – The Gathering Tree Gift Certificate

One (1) – 4th Ave Eats Gift Certificate

One (1) – $300 Co-Op Gas Card

One (1) – PWB Prize Pack

Total Value – $1, 300

8 weeks of contesting! 8 amazing prizes! 8 lucky winners! You could be one!

Thank you to our fabulous sponsors!

The lucky winner will be announced Monday, August 21th!



Complete the form below to ENTER!