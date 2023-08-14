Each week, you will have a chance to win one of our amazing Northern BC Summer Prizes!
SHOP & Eat PG
Enter our WEEK 7 contest for your chance to win this weeks AMAZING Prize Pack:
One (1) – Tourism Valemount Get-Away: One night accommodation with Whisper Creek Cabin Rentals
One (1) – Stellar Descent White Water Rafting for 2 Persons
One (1) – Vale Coffee Gift Certificate
One (1) – The Gathering Tree Gift Certificate
One (1) – 4th Ave Eats Gift Certificate
One (1) – $300 Co-Op Gas Card
One (1) – PWB Prize Pack
Total Value – $1, 300
8 weeks of contesting! 8 amazing prizes! 8 lucky winners! You could be one!
Thank you to our fabulous sponsors!
The lucky winner will be announced Monday, August 21th!
Complete the form below to ENTER!
"*" indicates required fields