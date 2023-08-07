Fourteen people have been recognized with the province’s highest honour; the Order of British Columbia.

This year’s recipients are:

Dr. Penny Ballem

Evanna Brennan

Dr. Jane Buxton

Pieter R. Cullis

Samuel L. Feldman

Gordon J. Fyfe

Susan Giles

Byng Giraud

Chief Councillor Harold Leighton

Susan E. Paish

George C. Reifel

Ryan Reynolds

Daljit Thind

Patricia Woroch

“As representative of the Crown in British Columbia and as chancellor of the Order of British Columbia, I am honoured to welcome these 14 members,” said Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia.

“This honour is a mark of excellence, reflected in the service and achievements of these incredible British Columbians. Their accomplishments have left an indelible mark on their communities, and ensuing legacies will impact our province to the benefit of future generations. It is my great pleasure to share my congratulations to all new appointments to the order.”

The new additions bring the total membership of the Order of British Columbia to 503.

224 British Columbians were nominated this year.