The Village of Burns Lake is celebrating its centennial at Spirit Square with four days of activities, music, and parades.

It begins one week from Thursday (August 17th).

Project Managers Bryanne White and Candice Little were approached by the village last year to plan the event, and both felt this would be too much for one person.

“We were reluctant to do it on our own because it’s a big job and we didn’t know how big of a job it was going to be when we took it on,” said Little.

“We agreed that we would do it, but we needed to do it together so we could have that support and develop more of a team effort.”

The pair met through the wedding industry and have worked on events in the past.

According to White, “Everything that goes along with what you’d need to plan a wedding play perfectly into this.”

While planning, the pair looked to the past for inspiration about what events they could add to the celebrations.

“There used to be an event in Burns Lake called Tweedsmuir days and we used to have things like tug-of-war, strawberry tea, raft races and things like that. We’ve brought those back and we’re excited to see them rejuvenated and have a whole new twist on them,” Little said.

Little has enjoyed planning the celebrations so far, and watching the celebrations grow.

“It’s been fun to start talking about centennial and it seems like you catch people off guard. We’ve had events happening throughout the year starting in February just to start raising awareness.”

Seeing the ideas become reality is what White has enjoyed in the process so far.

“We started planning back in September. We just had a list of things that we’d like to accomplish and now to see them all happening is exciting.”

Something they do agree on is the challenges when planning an event like the centennial.

White said, “Raising awareness. Social media is great, but it doesn’t hit everybody so it’s hard to spread the word.”

Time is another struggle they faced as the duo started planning late.