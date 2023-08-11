The campfire bans issued across the Northwest and Prince George fire centres are rescinded as of noon today (Friday).

When having a campfire, the BC Wildfire Service recommends:

There is ready access to a shovel or at least eight litres of water the entirety of the time the campfire is lit.

There is a fuel break around the campfire, free of any debris or combustible materials.

The fire is fully extinguished, and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the campfire for any length of time.

Category two and three bans remain in place, limiting fires to a half-metre in height, length, and width.

Prohibitions apply to all public and private lands unless otherwise specified.

Residents are advised to check with your local authorities before lighting any fire.