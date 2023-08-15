A new grant writer has been hired by the Town of Smithers to support local organizations.

This is the first time the role has been filled since 2018 and helps to find and support grant applications by the town and not-for-profits.

“We work closely with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako because they have grant writing services, so we want to make sure we enhanced those services and work together instead of duplicating efforts,” said Economic Develpoment Officer Will George.

The position was partly funded by the Northern Development Initiative Trust and the BC Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure program.

This is a pilot project for the town with talks about the future of the position expected to occur in a year.

“We’re excited to see all of the work that our grant writer is going to be working on within the town and over the next year and look forward to the future possibilities,” said George.