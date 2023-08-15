The Williams Lake RCMP and BC Highway Patrol responded to a collision on Highway 20 in Riske Creek last week.

On Wednesday, August 9th, at approximately 10 am, officers noted the collision involved a logging truck and a Jeep Gladiator.

Personnel from BC Emergency Health Services, BC Coroner Service, and Fire Rescue were also in attendance.

“The sole occupant of the Jeep Gladiator was pronounced deceased at the scene.” Moore said, “BC Highway Patrol-Williams Lake has conduct of the investigation which is still in the very early stages. All avenues of investigation are currently being pursued and no further details are available”,” said Cpl. Mike Moore, BC Highway Patrol.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has a dashcam video is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol-Williams Lake at 250-392-6211.