A celebration 100 years in the making is ready to start partying this weekend

The Burns Lake Centennial Celebrations kicked off this morning (Thursday), with a market set to open at 4:00PM.

A wide array of activities is planned, including:

Live entertainment

Dancing

Food and retail vendors

BBQs

A movie in the park

Train Rides

And more

Various businesses in the downtown core are also taking part in the celebrations by decorating their windows and interiors symbolizing the 100-year history of the village.

Tonight, a Light Up the Lake boat parade is planned to happen at 8:00, with a second float parade happening tomorrow (Friday) at 4:30 on Government Street.

You can find a full entertainment schedule and more information here.