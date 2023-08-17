Listen Live

Centennial celebrations kick off today in Burns Lake

By Logan Flint
Burns Lake tourism sign at the Francois Lake ferry | My Bulkley Lakes Now

A celebration 100 years in the making is ready to start partying this weekend 

The Burns Lake Centennial Celebrations kicked off this morning (Thursday), with a market set to open at 4:00PM. 

A wide array of activities is planned, including: 

  • Live entertainment 
  • Dancing 
  • Food and retail vendors 
  • BBQs 
  • A movie in the park 
  • Train Rides 
  • And more 

Various businesses in the downtown core are also taking part in the celebrations by decorating their windows and interiors symbolizing the 100-year history of the village. 

Tonight, a Light Up the Lake boat parade is planned to happen at 8:00, with a second float parade happening tomorrow (Friday) at 4:30 on Government Street. 

You can find a full entertainment schedule and more information here. 

