A celebration 100 years in the making is ready to start partying this weekend
The Burns Lake Centennial Celebrations kicked off this morning (Thursday), with a market set to open at 4:00PM.
A wide array of activities is planned, including:
- Live entertainment
- Dancing
- Food and retail vendors
- BBQs
- A movie in the park
- Train Rides
- And more
Various businesses in the downtown core are also taking part in the celebrations by decorating their windows and interiors symbolizing the 100-year history of the village.
Tonight, a Light Up the Lake boat parade is planned to happen at 8:00, with a second float parade happening tomorrow (Friday) at 4:30 on Government Street.
You can find a full entertainment schedule and more information here.