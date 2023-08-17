“It’s taking nine to ten hours just to drive 200 kilometres.”

That’s from Mirsad Mujcin a Prince George man who grew up in Yellowknife, describing the hectic wildfire situation within the capital of the Northwest Territories.

Over 20-thousand residents have been forced to evacuate as a giant wildfire inches closer toward city limits.

Mujcin told Vista Radio it’s an equally difficult situation for the firefighters who are dealing with some unique challenges.

“It’s tough. It’s wicked terrain up there stuck up along the Canadian Shield, for the firefighters up there it’s hard because there is a lot of rock, peat moss, and jack pine trees with those fires blowing and those guys know what they are doing.”

With officials fearing Highway 3 may be cut by the flames at some point, Mujcin added the lack of road access out of the city has always been a challenge.

“There is one road out, we have always lived with it and it’s always been hard. It’s not the first time we have been stranded up there because of fires but it’s tough on the people for sure.”

While everyone is being asked to leave by noon tomorrow (Friday), Mujcin noted one friend of his is staying behind and has hooked up his boat to his truck with food and coolers fully equipped.

“He said I am going to stay, and the situation is incredible, you can’t even get out right now – the airport lineups for the planes and stuff are incredible. It’s miles long with people sitting with just one bag hoping they can get out.”

“I have talked to a lot of friends; they have their boats in the water with a lot of food. Yellowknife is on Great Slave Lake, which is a vast lake that has many islands that people can head to. I mean, there is an exodus of 20,000 people (about the seating capacity of Madison Square Garden) on the highway, and from what I am hearing they are doing nine or ten hours just to do 200 kilometres going through fire at the same time and melting their cars.”

Founded in 1934, the city is located in the traditional territory of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation who founded the nearby community of Dettah in the early 1930s.

Yellowknife has its origins in gold mining and was designated as territorial capital in 1967.

Since then, the city has grown and has become a cultural, economic, and government services hub for the territory. Diamonds were discovered in the area in 1991.

Mujcin added with so much history tied to the city’s roots it would be tragic to see some of it go up in flames if it got to that point.

“There is a lot of history and heritage there in an old gold mining town. A lot of immigrants went through there and started their life, it’s the backbone of the north.”

“Growing up there, it’s a like a pile of those memories you cherish could possibly be gone.”

With Yellowknife often described as a close-knit community, Mujcin expects his hometown to band together during this difficult time.

“I don’t expect a looting spree, I don’t expect anything like that because it is a tight town. People are going to help each other as much as they can. It’s tough because it is such a beautiful place and if anyone has ever visited, they would say the same thing – it’s unique.’

Reception centres opened across Alberta the last two days including Calgary, Red Deer, Valleyview, and Fox Creek, in addition to Grande Prairie and St. Albert to welcome evacuees.

In addition, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to hold an urgent meeting with ministers and other senior officials regarding the Yellowknife wildfire situation tomorrow (Friday).

It will come on the same day that the 20,000 residents of the Northwest Territories capital have been requested to vacate the region.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada says smoke from the fires will likely spread into eastern Canada this weekend.