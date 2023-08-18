Residents of Yellowknife continue to leave the city as a wildfire moves closer to its borders.

The wildfire is about 14 kilometres away, and officials say the danger of it reaching the outskirts of the city this weekend is very real.

People are lining up for flights that are leaving every half hour today (Friday).

It’s expected they will evacuate about 2-thousand people.

Meanwhile, fire officials in West Kelowna say structures have been lost in the city as fire fighters battle a blaze that has grown to 11 kilometres in size.

Last night two new fires started as sparks and embers from the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake.

The city is under a state of emergency with 24 hundred properties under evacuation order and thousands more told to be ready to leave at a moments notice.

Officials say the fire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight, and is now burning at a few spots in Kelowna itself, with hundreds more people ordered to evacuate early this morning.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire