Northern B.C. residents are slated to benefit from stronger services thanks to roughly $4 million dollars from the Northern Healthy Communities Fund (NHCF).

“The Northern Healthy Communities Fund supports local governments, First Nations and non-profit organizations to invest in their communities’ health, safety and culture,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “These investments in services will ensure that people benefit from the rapid economic growth in the North.”

The $3.8-million investment from the fund supports 17 projects, including:

* increased availability of clinical counselling services for mental-health and addiction in Chetwynd and surrounding communities;

* increased anti-violence programming in the Peace region, through the South Peace Community Resources Society;

* an upgraded wastewater treatment facility in the Village of Fraser Lake to improve service through the winter months;

* the hiring of new employees to provide services to newly landed immigrants in northeastern B.C., through the NE Immigrant Services Society; and

* a new residential treatment facility in Fort St. John.

“These investments will ensure the services people rely on keep pace with the rapid economic growth we are seeing in northern B.C.,” said Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine.

“From counselling services to wastewater treatment, we are investing in the things people throughout the North need to live healthy, fulfilling lives.”