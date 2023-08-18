The province is investing $650,000 into Telkwa’s water infrastructure to improve its fire safety.

With the money, the village is replacing the water line along Coalmine Road as it was installed 75 years ago.

“In order for us to continue on, we need to replace this stuff and keep Telkwa as a vibrant community,” said Mayor Leroy Dekens.

With this upgrade, the village was worried they would have to put the cost on taxpayer’s shoulders before the province announced the funding.

“Everyone’s feeling the pinch with the high cost of living right now and that’s just not something we want to do to the residents,” said Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen.

The funding comes from Municipal Affairs, in addition to the $1 billion announced earlier this year that was shared to all communities in the province.

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach spoke at the news conference today (Friday), having worked on infrastructure issues during his time as a counselor.

“I think every community of every size in Canada is struggling with infrastructure but small rural communities struggle in unique ways.”

Similar announcements were also made in the District of Wells and Hudson’s Hope.