Seven new initial attack fires within the Prince George Fire Centre were either held, maintained, or called out over the weekend.

Province-wide, there are 386 wildfires burning with 134 of those in the local fire area.

Fire Information Officer, Rachelle Legault told Vista Radio a trio of blazes that have been underway for a while also posed some issues.

“They are the Greer Creek Wildfire in VanJam, as well as the Finger Lake and Great Beaver Lake fires as well. That is just due to the size, the access – crew safety is our number one priority and the fires are making it challenging from a safety standpoint.”

The Finger Lake wildfire, 60 kilometers southwest of Vanderhoof is a shade under 18 hundred hectares in size.

Twelve aircraft are assigned to the blaze along with an incident management team, structure protection, and 20 pieces of heavy equipment.

The Greer Creek blaze, which is 47 hundred hectares has 51 firefighters and seven support personnel along with eight pieces of heavy equipment.

Lastly, the Great Beaver Lake wildfire is roughly 4,400 hectares in size and has four firefighters and eight personnel.

She added with the weather conditions the way they are, it remains all hands on deck.

“We are holding onto our initial attack resources at the moment in anticipation of some potential lightning over the next few days in the lower half of the fire centre. That is the number on priority right now is to focus on those small starts when they happen so they don’t progress into anything larger.”

Legault mentioned the PGFC is providing a pair of unit crews and other resources to the Okanagan and Shuswap areas which are battling massive blazes.

Over the weekend, the provincial government issued a travel ban to the Southeast region noting that temporary accommodations will not be made available to the public until further notice.