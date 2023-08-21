The Invasive Species Council of BC debuted their new mobile invasive species classroom in Houston and Smithers on Friday.

The Play & Protect Trailer was created to reach people where they are to learn about how invasive species are spread and how to prevent their spread into foreign habitats.

“Invasive species are a massive issue for BC both environmentally and economically. They’re something many people don’t know much about which is shocking because most of our problems are caused by people,” said Executive Director Gail Wallin.

“We know we need to reach individuals at home, work, or play because they can make a difference.”

Inside the trailer are two touch screens with interactive games about invasive species, some examples, and comics depicting habits to reduce the chance of spreading plants and animals into new lands.

“We’ve talked to Science World and the Aquarium, and they have information about invasive species but there’s a large percentage of BC that’s not going to be in Vancouver going through exhibits like that,” said Wallin.

They hope to use the trailer as an attraction at local events across BC, along with the school programs and activities that are available.

“When you visit the trailer, even if you don’t go inside, you’ll see a lot of our messages because it is vibrant with images of the invasive species,” Wallin said.

The trailer will operate from spring through fall as it wasn’t set up for operating in winter conditions.

Their next stop is the Bulkley Valley Exhibition starting on Thursday.