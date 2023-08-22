Updated story 9:00 AM

Three people were transported to UHNBC hospital by emergency crews and a bystander following an explosion along the 400 block of Dominion Street this morning (Tuesday) in downtown Prince George.

RCMP and fellow first responders responded to the call just after 7:00 and closed off the areas between 3rd and 5th Avenue on George Street all the way down to Queensway.

Northern Health Spokesperson, Eryn Collins told Vista Radio the worst-case scenario has been avoided.

“University Hospital began briefly preparing for a potential Code Orange, which is a mass casualty response to the incident – however, that was stood down around 30 minutes later shortly after 8 am.”

“The hospital has received three patients from the scene, two from emergency responders and another from a bystander. I don’t have current information on their condition but at least one has suffered injuries that can be considered serious.”

The cause is under investigation.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Original Story 7:54 AM

First responders are currently near Fourth Avenue and Dominion Street (old Achillion restaurant) in Prince George for an explosion that occurred this morning (Tuesday) around 7:00.

According to police, the explosion occurred along the 400 block of Dominion Street and is a very dynamic situation with information changing rapidly.

The exact cause is currently under investigation.

According to the City of Prince George, crews from four fire halls are on the scene.

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper spoke with Vista Radio.

“There have been several casualties that have been transported to hospital, the number of which and the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.”

Police have currently closed the streets in a square block between Third Avenue and Fifth Avenue on Dominion Street all the way down to Queensway.

Mounties are asking the public to avoid this area.

With files from Brendan Pawliw