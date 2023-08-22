Premier David Eby plans to visit fire-ravaged sections of the southern Interior

today.

The premier says the purpose is two-fold to reassure residents the province will support them as they build, and to check to see what they need

to help battle the flames.

Hurricane Hilary, now a post-tropical depression, could bring some much-needed relief to firefighters.

The storm, which has caused extensive flooding in California, is predicted to drop rain on southern

parts of the province today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday).

But that weather front could also see thunderstorms develop.

Officials are reporting some progress in the battle against the fire threatening the Kelowna region, with increased

humidity.

The situation in the Shuswap region is being complicated by the theft of firefighting equipment.

In the Northwest Territories, officials say the blaze threatening Yellowknife remains about 15

kilometres from the city.

Rain over the past few days has given officials what they’re calling “new opportunities” to manage the

fire.

Checkpoints are also going up around a community in the Northwest Territories where residents are trying to return.

A government official told the Canadian Press that residents of Fort Smith are trying to get back into the community where a wildfire remains only four kilometres away.

Anyone trying to cross a checkpoint will have to prove they are an essential worker.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire