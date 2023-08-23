Funding from the Community Services Recovery Fund is on the way to the Northern Edge Sports Association.

About $86,000 is being sent to the organization, who were formerly known as the Bulkley Valley Gymnastics Association.

The funding comes through the Prince George Community Foundation for them Facility Management Software, Hardware & Security Upgrade Project.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, these organizations have stood up for and supported our community. We will be forever grateful for their efforts,” said Mindy Stroet, CFRE, Prince George Community Foundation.

About $71,500 is going to the Gitxsan Child and Family for their GCFSS System Enhancement project and $40,000 to the Gitsegukla First Nation for their Documents and Records Management project.

In total, almost $1 million was distributed to organizations across northern BC.