Heartbreakers and UNBC’s Wood Innovation Research Lab were substantially damaged in the explosion of the vacant Dominion Street building in downtown Prince George yesterday.

“The west wall was damaged quite heavily,” Matt Wood, UNBC’s Director of Communications, told My PG Now. “The fire got up underneath the cladding and has done damage there.”

Wood said UNBC staff have not been allowed back in the building since the explosion happened, as the area is under active investigation by the RMCP.

He also said nobody was in the UNBC building when the neighbouring one blew up, “that said… our hearts go out to those who were injured in the explosion.”

Wood said the temporary loss of the lab will be a hurdle for the university, but that they are already hard at work relocating everyone who was working in that location.

Heartbreakers did not respond to My PG Now’s request for comment but did post a statement to their Facebook page, which reads:

We are sad to announce that Heartbreakers will be closed until further notice.

As many of you know, the building that exploded yesterday was located directly beside our building. Our building has sustained substantial damage.

We will be working diligently to clean up and fix everything to ensure the safety of all our patrons.

We will do our best to keep you posted and be open as soon as we can.

– with files from Will Peters, MyPGNow.com staff