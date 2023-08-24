Prince George is once again stepping up to the plate to assist a family in need.

According to her sister-in law Megan Smith, Victoria McGivern was working adjacent to the building located along the 400 block of Dominion Street Tuesday morning and was blown from the blast.

As a result a Go Fund Me page has been launched to help with significant expenses related to travel, accommodations, childcare and future therapies required for recovery, both physical and psychological.

Smith noted Victoria was air lifted to the trauma unit at the Vancouver Regional Hospital where she is being treated in the ICU.

Her injuries are severe and considered critical. Victoria currently has extensive burns, bruises, severe lacerations to her face and hands, a brain bleed with swelling and fracture on her skull.

In addition, she is currently under medical sedation and on a ventilator until they can access the extent of her injuries.

Victoria is a mother of three young children aged 9, 7 and 5 – with the youngest celebrating a birthday this weekend.

Her partner, Ryan, will be taking periods of time off work to travel back and forth between Prince George and Vancouver to support her.

A link to the fundraiser can be found here.