Police have increased their presence in the Shuswap after a group of people attempted to “overwhelm the police roadblock” and get into an area under an evacuation order.

According to the Chase RCMP, this happened last night, as a “large group of people” arrived at the roadblock with “food and supplies destined for an Evacuation Order area in the North Shuswap.”

Police say the group was attempting to “[undermine] BC Wildfire Service fire suppression work through the movement of vital equipment, and have compromised emergency personnel safety through threats of violence.”

“While we understand and sympathize with the residents of the North Shuswap, there is a process in place through the local Emergency Operations Centre that needs to be followed to ensure the safety of everyone,” said Cpl. James Grandy, spokesperson for the Southeast District RCMP.

Police added the area is not safe due to the wildfire, as well as unstable trees, powerlines, and other structures that may have burned in the area.

“When the EOC deems it safe to do so, they can issue passes into the area to support a resupply. Fortunately, our officers are well trained, were able to de-escalate and the situation was quickly resolved safely without incident.”

No arrests were made during the incident, no charges are expected.