The Witset First Nation has issued an evacuation alert for Witset and surrounding areas.

This is in response to the John Brown Creek Wildfire about four kilometers west of the area.

During an alert, residents should:

Locate family members and designate a muster point outside the evacuation area

Pack any essential items including medications, ID, valuable papers, and keepsakes

Prepare a plan to relocate your pets and livestock

And arrange transportation for you and your family

As of 2:30 this afternoon (Sunday), the fire sits at 192 hectares burned and is out of control.

According to BC Wildfire Services, there are four pieces of heavy equipment and helicopters working to suppress the fire.