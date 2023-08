A winter vacation in Korea awaits a Prince George couple after striking it rich claiming a $139,000 lotto prize.

Myung and Jin Kim Lotto 6/49 ticket matched five out of six numbers for the June 17th draw.

Jin picked up the ticket at Walmart on Southridge Avenue and was out with Myung when they discovered the windfall.

In addition to the trip, the couple plans to pay off their mortgage.