The number of bear sighting posts on social media are on the rise in northern BC communities over the past few weeks.

Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter Co-Founder Angelika Langen said there’s a good change the bear is just looking for food.

“If you have no food source in your area, they won’t stay. Obviously, you can’t remove all if you have natural trees and grass.”

She added this is the time of year bears are looking to consume extra calories as they prepare for hibernation.

Langen said there are a lot of steps that can be taken to reduce the chance for bears to wander into your yard.

“Pick your apples, protect your garden and your garbage, and make the bears move on. Then, hopefully they can find enough food to make it through hibernation.”

She added some good cautionary steps that can be taken to reduce the risk to you and the bear should you encounter one.

“You want to keep your pets on a leash, so they aren’t chasing after a bear and then keeping an eye on your kids to make sure they’re safe.”

Bears aren’t generally a threat according to Langen, but an altercation could happen if a kid runs into the bear and startles it.

She also explained what some bear interactions can look like, and what to expect when they happen.

“Most of the time, the bear will look at you and not be pleased to have run into you. You go one way, they go another; that’s the normal scenario.”

“Lots of people get frightened when a bear stands up and this is not aggressive behaviour. This is just the bear trying to get a better sense of what’s going on.”

She added it’s rare for someone to run into an aggressive bear, with the most common occurrence being when standing between a mother and her cub.

“You want to retreat as quickly as possible with lots of noise. She will be interested in protecting her cubs and might bluff charge but unlikely she will do a full attack.”