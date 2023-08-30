Smithers RCMP are looking for several individuals wanted for various charges in support of the Skatepark Society’s Bonds n’ Bail event today (Wednesday).

“Smithers RCMP are a longtime supporter and partner of the Smithers Skatepark and will be on the hunt for Smithers’ most notorious locals,” said skatepark Director Jake Daly.

Some individuals who are wanted include Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill, several members of Smithers Council, and Smithers Chamber President Sheena Miller.

“There’s a wide range of charges all the way from loitering and public mischief to working too hard and looking too good. Regardless of the crime, when the RCMP has you on the list, it’s going to be pretty hard to evade those guys.”

The full list of wanted individuals and their bail has not been released.

The last Bonds n’ Bail event, formerly the Jail n’ Bail, was held in 2021 and raised money for the first phase of the Smithers Skatepark Expansion project and raised $45,000 in two days.

Anyone wanting to donate towards someone’s release can find more information on the Smithers Skatepark Society’s website.