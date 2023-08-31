The Peacock Creek Area Restriction has been extended until October 16th or otherwise posted.

The restriction was implemented August 4th and scheduled to expire today (Thursday).

Within the restriction is the Peacock Creek Wildfire, which has burned 931 hectares as of 9:45 this morning.

A map of the restriction area can be found here.

The size of the area restriction reflects the continued need to protect the public and first responders in areas where there are ongoing fire suppression activities.

Failure to comply with the area restriction may result in a violation ticket for $1,150.