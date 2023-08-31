The Bonds n’ Bail event raised over $30,000 yesterday (Wednesday) for phase two of the Smithers Skatepark Expansion Project.

In this phase, they plan to install a new bowl feature to the park.

The figure is down from 2021’s $45,000 raised but was done in one day compared to the previous event’s two days.

During the event, police were going around the community and bringing notable Smithers residents to the skatepark.

Included on the wanted list was Smithers Councilor Calvin Elliot, Smithers Chamber Director Sheena Miller, Musician Mark Perry, and more.

After being brought to the skatepark, a bail of $500, $1,000, or $2,500 was set for their release, which they had to raise with the funds going towards the new feature.