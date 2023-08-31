As of noon today (Thursday), a category one campfire ban is in effect for the Northwest Fire Centre, joining the pre-existing category two and three bans.

Along with campfires, included activities covered under the ban include:

Fireworks,

Sky lanterns,

Burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description,

Binary exploding targets,

Tiki and similar kinds of torches,

Chimineas,

And air curtain burners.

BBQs and camping stoves are still allowed to be operated during the prohibition.

The last campfire ban was rescinded on August 11th.

It’s recommended to check with your local government or other jurisdictional authorities before lighting a fire of any size since they may have their own restrictions in place.