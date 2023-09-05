The provincial government has announced a $3 million investment into 30 communities’ YMCA’s Y Mind and Mind Medicine programs.

According to a release from the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, Y Mind is a free seven-week program that “teaches teens from 13 to 18 and young adults, from 18 to 30 strategies to cope with stress and anxiety.”

Mind Medicine helps Indigenous organizations deliver the same message.

“Young people have faced unprecedented challenges over the past few years, and many are struggling with stress and anxiety,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “We know that more young people are reaching out for help with mental-health challenges and this program helps provide the tools they need to not only cope, but to thrive.”

According to the province, the program has served more than 3,700 since 2018, and is expected to impact 1,800 youth in the next three years.

“We are incredibly proud to deliver the Y Mind and Mind Medicine programs so those in our communities who need it can access valuable mental-wellness tools, resources and support,” said Samantha Hartley-Folz, VP, community programs, YMCA BC. “The YMCA is incredibly grateful to the Province of B.C. for their ongoing support of the Y Mind and Mind Medicine programs, and we look forward to continuing our work with government so even more people can access and benefit from these life-changing and impactful programs.”

You can register online here.