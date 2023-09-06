Ten communities around BC will be given a new Foundry Centre.

That is according to the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, who are taking applications from today (September 6 until October 27.

According to the Ministry, “the centres provide young people 12-24 and their caregivers free and confidential assistance to fit their unique mental-health and wellness needs. Services include mental-health and substance-use support, physical and sexual health care, peer support and social services.”

“Every young person in British Columbia needs access to health-care services that meets their unique needs, regardless of their location,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “Expanding the Foundry network will make it easier for young people and their families to get the help they need, right in their own community.”

The program expansion will bring the province’s total to 35 Foundry Centres, including ones in Prince George, Burns Lake, and Williams Lake.

“I am incredibly excited that the day has finally come where we are officially accepting applications from communities across the province – I urge all interested communities to apply as soon as possible,” said Toni Carlton, provincial director for community, culture and connection, Foundry. “We’ve heard numerous times from people using our services that they would have had nowhere to turn to for help if they didn’t have a Foundry centre in their community. It’s undeniable that Foundry saves lives.”

Youth non profit, health, and social-system organizations can apply for one of the Foundry centres here.

The province is investing $74.9 million over three years into the Foundry program expansion.

According to the Ministry, Foundry centres supported over 14,000 young people across the province last year.