Dr. Margo Greenwood has been named a New Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada (RSC).

The recognition celebrates a career dedicated to the well-being of Indigenous children and families in Canada.

“Dr. Greenwood’s journey spans more than 30 years, marked by significant milestones and impactful contributions,” said Dr. Rebecca Schiff, Dean of the Faculty of Human and Health Sciences, UNBC.

“Throughout her career, Dr. Greenwood has demonstrated a tireless commitment to equity and well-being, leading change, and is a beacon of inspiration and excellence.”

The UNBC faculty member’s accomplishments include the development of the “Respectful Relationships” anti-Indigenous racism and cultural safety professional development course for frontline practitioners and students.

In addition, her research delved into the interface of diverse knowledge systems related to Indigenous Peoples, optimal well-being for Indigenous children, and policy development supporting Indigenous cultural inclusion in interdisciplinary services.

She was named the Confederation of University Faculty Associations of BC’s Academic of the Year in 2010 and garnered a National Aboriginal Achievement Award in 2011.

Two years ago, she became an Officer of the Order of Canada and in 2022, was appointed to the Senate of Canada.

Dr. Greenwood is just the fourth UNBC faculty member to be recognized by the RSC, joining Dr. Alex Michalos (past President of Academy II—Humanities and Social Sciences), Dr. Dana Wessell Lightfoot (a founding member of the RSC’s College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists in 2014), and Dr. Sarah de Leeuw (named to the College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists in 2017).