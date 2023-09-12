Unemployment rates are on the rise for the North Coast Nechako region according to the Labour Division Survey by Statistics Canada.

The three-month average for August was 7.1 per cent for the area compared to 3.9 percent last year.

It was also an increase on July’s three-month average of 6.6 per cent.

Analyst Vince Ferrao said the number of people working went down slightly.

“This August, 41,600 people were working. A year ago, there were 42,300. Slightly more but not very much.”

Natural resources, construction, and information culture and recreation industries went down while education and manufacturing saw an improvement in employment.

Across the province, there was a drop in unemployment rates from 5.4 per cent in July to 5.2.

Federally, the jobless mark stayed at 5.5 per cent for the second month in a row.

Across the country, provincial percentages were:

Quebec 4.3%

BC 5.2%

Saskatchewan 5.4%

Manitoba/Alberta 5.7%

Ontario 5.9%

Nova Scotia 7.0%

Prince Edward Island 7.6%

New Brunswick 7.7%

Newfoundland and Labrador 8.9%