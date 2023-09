As one goes, another takes its place.

Environment Canada has issued another Smoky Skies Bulletin for the Lakes District.

This is due to wildfire smoke drifting into the area from local and provincial wildfires.

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health, including at low concentrations.

Those with lung or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at a high risk of experiencing effects caused by wildfire smoke.